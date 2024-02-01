COMMENTARY: As property tax bills arrive, Butler County residents have questions

There is no “quick and easy” answer to how Ohio property taxes are calculated. Ohio legislators make the rules. The Ohio Tax Commissioner sets the rates. The County Auditor calculates the taxes, and the County Treasurer bills for those taxes and collects the revenues that are then distributed to school districts, local governments, library systems and other tax dependent entities.

The current spike in taxes is a result of how the bills are calculated due to increased property values. In short, property values increased, and real estate taxes followed suit. Property values are based on recent sales in the market.

As a result, school districts, local governments and the county should receive increased property tax revenue windfalls over the previous year. Most will, but the impact could have been worse.

When Butler County’s elected leaders foresaw the impending tax crisis, they got to work. Butler County’s Commissioners convened two summits that brought all county elected officials and legislators to the table in order to address the issue head-on.

It became apparent that real and lasting change could only happen at the state level in Columbus. Butler County’s legislators got to work on bills that could have caused meaningful change. But Butler County lawmakers are just a small number when compared to the body of legislators in Ohio. Although they are still working on changes to Ohio’s tax system, we will not see widespread relief this year.

So Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix challenged local school districts, local governments and county commissioners to pass resolutions to forego the windfalls they were expected to receive in 2024. After all, inflation has been rampant at the consumer level, utility prices have skyrocketed, and wages have not kept pace.

A handful of local governments stepped up to meet the challenge. Butler County commissioners led the effort to reduce this year’s tax burden by rolling back their expected windfalls. This helped all Butler County real estate taxpayers.

The local communities to roll back their windfalls are Liberty Township, Fairfield Township, West Chester Township, the City of Middletown and the Village of Seven Mile. No school district responded to the challenge.

So what can taxpayers do about this situation?

The only permanent change will come from the Ohio legislature. Butler County’s legislators need to hear from you so they have the ammunition they need to continue efforts in Columbus to rework Ohio’s taxes and to provide lasting relief.

Get involved in your local government and school district. It is the right and duty of all citizens to be involved in the local government and to know what is happening with their tax dollars.

Taxpayers can contest their property tax values by contacting the Butler County Auditor at (513) 887-3154.

Taxpayers who fall behind on their taxes can contact my office, the Butler County Treasurer, at (513) 887-3181 in order to sign up on a plan to pay back taxes. If you are late paying your taxes for the first time, you may be eligible for a remission of the late fees imposed by the State of Ohio. Start with the Treasurer’s office for an application.

If you own your home and want to budget your taxes into monthly payments, we can assist you with that as well in the Treasurer’s office.

The Butler County Treasurer’s website at www.ButlerCountyTreasurer.org has a video that helps you understand and read your tax bill. If you live in your home and use it as your residence, then you should be eligible for the Owner Occupancy Credit and/or Non-Business Tax Credit. Are you over 65 years of age? Then you could be eligible for the Homestead exemption. And if you use all or part of your property for agricultural purposes, you may benefit from a Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV).

For more information on these topics and other possible assistance, our office has representatives that are ready to answer your questions. We understand what you are going through because we are taxpayers as well. We have information that may be able to assist you.

The bottom line is that although you are experiencing these tax increases, there are things that you can do about it. Contact your legislators, get involved locally, and call our office if you need help.

State Sen. George Lang: 614-466-8072; email: Lang@ohiosenate.gov

State Rep. Rodney Creech: 614-466-2960; email: rep40@ohiohouse.gov

State Rep. Jennifer Gross: 614-466-8550; email: rep45@ohiohouse.gov

State Rep. Thomas Hall: 614-644-5094; email: rep46@ohiohouse.gov

State Rep. Sara Carruthers: 614-644-6721; email: rep47@ohiohouse.gov

Michael McNamara is the Butler County Treasurer since he was appointed in March 2023. He was previously the Development Administrator for Butler County and Chief Deputy for the Butler County Treasurer for five years 2010-2015.