Butler County approves $5.8M tax break for property owners

To help Butler County property owners facing huge property tax bills next year, the commissioners approved a measure that will save roughly $40 per household.

The commissioners have been mulling the move for several weeks and Commissioner Don Dixon prompted the vote Monday. He said they tried, and apparently failed, to get a legislative fix to mitigate property value hikes that will soar by 40% in some areas, so the least they can do is forgo the unexpected windfall.

“We can clearly forgo the additional increase that we would have gotten on this windfall appraisal for calendar year ‘24,” Dixon said. “I think it’s only the fair thing to do, it’s not a huge amount of money but it does help.”

Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix brought awareness in March that average property values could skyrocket 24% and by May that number had exploded to 42%, the final median increase now stands at 37% for the county. The pandemic — among other issues — shoved home prices to bloated levels and the state was relying only on 2022 sales.

Butler County officials have led the charge in the statehouse to pass legislation to lessen the blow on taxpayers, but few are hopeful a remedy can be passed in time.

This is the second time in three years the commissioners reduced property taxes for all property owners. The first was a $18.5 million rollback in 2022 that saved roughly $76 per $100,000 in home value.