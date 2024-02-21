Comedian Alex Ortiz to launch ‘Chips and Cheese Comedy Tour’ in Hamilton

In making audiences laugh, Ortiz tells stories and uses character voices as he reflects on his own journey as an Army veteran, a nurse and a firefighter. His Puerto Rican upbringing is woven into his narratives. At school, he was the class clown, and he said everyone told him his whole life that he should be a comedian.

“I never took it seriously, but then, one day, there was this iconic club in Chicago called All Jokes Aside. It was one of the first black comedy clubs in the country, and I decided to go in and give it a try on a Wednesday night, open mic, and it went pretty well,” said Ortiz.

After that first performance, host Damon Williams invited him back. He also met and saw Bernie Mac, who called him over and told him he was funny. Then, he started hanging out with Williams, Mac and other comedians like Deon Cole.

“They took me under their wing and mentored me, and that started the journey. At one point, I had to make a choice whether I wanted to stay a firefighter or become a comedian, and I chose comedy,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz has performed in comedy clubs around the world and made TV appearances such as on HBO’s “The Bad Boy of Comedy,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “Who’s Got Jokes,” BET’s “ComicView,” “Que Locos,” “Loco Comedy Jam,” and winning “Showtime at The Apollo’s” TKO Comedy Championship with a standing ovation. He has also performed for USO Tours in 15 countries.

One of his favorite things is meeting audience members after the show, shaking their hands and having pictures taken together.

“The best part is how they make me feel for making them laugh. Sometimes, you have people that are having a bad day. I’ve had people come up and say, I haven’t had a good laugh in six months since something tragic happened,” said Ortiz.

He has shared the stage with the late Bernie Mac, Damon Wayans, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Bobcat Goldthwait, to name a few.

“I’ve always been funny, but I’m also a natural mimic, so I do voices and impressions. I’m able to do all the cartoon characters I remember as a kid, and all of the Sesame Street characters. I also do singing impressions. I do Michael Jackson, George Michael, and Louis Armstrong, so I have a huge range in my voice,” Ortiz said.

A few of his favorite voice impressions include Kermit the Frog, Grover, and Bugs Bunny.

“Even if you can get close and make a joke with a voice, it’s an easy laugh. So, I’ve been able to do voices my whole life, and I do voiceovers now. It’s cool,” said Ortiz.

Additionally, Ortiz has a gift of telling stories. He talks about things like marriage and having kids. He tells stories about his life, being married twice and having five kids.

“I don’t tell jokes, I tell stories. I’m a storyteller,” he said. “I’ll be bringing all of my stories with the Chips and Cheese Comedy Tour.”

Ortiz is also an actor. He had a leading role in his latest movie, “I Am Gangster,” which is available on Amazon and Apple TV. With movies, he said you have to get into the mindset of the character you’re playing.

“You have to become that person, you can’t be yourself anymore,” he said.

Sponsored by Pahhni Bottled Waters, a local downtown Hamilton business, and N.A.I.M.R.O, the event will be held at Basil 1791. The evening of comedy will be hosted by Aisha Brown, Hay-J, and LJ White with Ortiz headlining.

Basil 1791, celebrated for its Asian cuisine, sets the stage for the event, offering guests a curated selection of dishes to enjoy. In addition to an evening filled with top-notch comedy, a ticket includes a buffet featuring selections from Basil 1791.

How to go

What: “Chips and Cheese Comedy Tour” with Alex Ortiz

When: Thurs., Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Basil 1791, 241 High Street, downtown Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $40 for admission to the event and buffet, and $50 for admission to the event, buffet, and a drink. The menu will feature Asian cuisine from Basil 1791. For or tickets and more information, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chips-cheese-comedy-show-with-alex-ortiz-live-tickets-800371561887?aff=oddtdtcreator

More info. https://www.instagram.com/chipandcheesecomedy/