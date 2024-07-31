Combs BBQ Central celebrates 10th anniversary and ‘Best BBQ’ honors

The restaurant has been named by Journal-News readers as one of the top spots for “Best BBQ” in the 2024 “Best of Butler County” contest. Combs BBQ Central took home third place in the “Food, Dining, & Drinking” category for “Best BBQ.” The eatery has also been rated one of the “Best BBQ Places in Ohio.”

The menu features brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and side favorites such as baked beans, mac n’ cheese, green beans, cole slaw, potato salad and Jalapeno Cornbread.

“My dad and grandpa started a BBQ restaurant a long time ago, and my dad and I built an Airstream trailer, and we set up at a drive-through location, and then, we built a food truck, but it wasn’t really supported by the city or many cities. It was a new thing. You didn’t see food trucks when I did it. Now, you see them everywhere,” said Chris Combs.

In addition to the meat being authentically slowly crafted and smoked with hickory and applewood, another key secret is the sweet, tangy BBQ sauce, which completes every meal. Wings are also a bestseller.

The signature Nachos & Pulled Pork is a popular menu item popular, too. They are served with blue corn tortilla chips, layered with pulled pork, shredded cheese, onion, jalapeno, and drizzled with house-made BBQ Sauce.

Lisa and Chris are Middletown natives. The family-oriented restaurant serves a mix of locals to newcomers from across the globe.

“We have been a staple in this town for the last 10 years, and we hope to continue that legacy. It has meant a lot to Chris and me,” Lisa Combs said.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but it’s a lot of work,” added Chris Combs. “It’s a different adventure every day.”

With its eclectic décor highlighted by an array of neon signs, several movies have also been shot on site. The dining area is cozy and comfortable.

More details

Combs BBQ Central is located at 2223 Central Ave., in Middletown. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday (or until sold out). Closed Sunday and Monday. Visit wcombsbbq.com or call (513) 849-2110.