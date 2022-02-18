Column: Fairfield Schools students need to feel supported

One of the most important priorities of the Fairfield City School District is to provide the very best educational experience to each and every student who walks through our doors. Our driving force is as our District motto proclaims, to provide: “Excellence, Preparation for Life, and Opportunities for All.”
I am proud of the work our staff members do every day to help shape the future of each student, but I also appreciate the fact that preparing our students for success is truly a team effort. Our district is very thankful for the support that is provided to our students by our staff members, families and the community.
Across our district, staff members work to meet the individualized needs of each student. Our staff members are supported by an outstanding team of administrators who support our students and staff on a daily basis. Over the course of the pandemic, our staff members have gone above and beyond to meet the new and ever-changing needs of our students.
In order for our students to experience success, it is critical for them to feel supported at school, at home, and in the community. Student success depends on everyone working together. I am proud to live and serve in a community that supports its students and schools so well. When you stop and think about it, the future of our community rests upon the shoulders of the students in our schools. Many of them will grow up to live, work, and serve here. All of us are working together to ensure that the future of the community that we love so much will be in good hands.
When I think of the district’s partnerships with Fairfield and Fairfield Twp., I think about homecoming parades, Veterans Day parades and 9/11 ceremonies. I think about how we are all working together to provide life-long memories for our students. Our homecoming parade is a perfect example of an entire community coming together to show our love for our schools and our community. I love the fact that our district can always count on the City of Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. for support. In addition to being there for celebrations and traditional events, our first responders have been there for us time and time again.
The final and most vital piece of collaboration is the support the district receives from families. We believe that FCSD and our families are partners in education. Our schools welcome family involvement with enthusiasm because we know we cannot do it alone. Our PTC volunteers are in our buildings on a daily basis. They make copies, assist in lunchrooms, read to classes, and support teachers. The PTCs sponsor fundraisers and events, such as the Color Run conducted at several of our elementary buildings. These events are not only fun for the entire family, but they also raise funds that directly impact students.
Partnering with the PTC, each elementary school hosts multi-cultural, literacy and math nights for our families. There are age appropriate games designed to reinforce the learning that happens during the school day. We could not be more thankful for the partnerships that we have with our PTC groups. We could not do all of the things we do for our students and families without their support.
I love the fact that our community understands and embraces the notion that the entire community must work together to provide an outstanding educational experience for each of our students. The Fairfield City School District is proud to partner with families and our community to offer “Excellence, Preparation for Life, and Opportunities for All.”
Editor’s note: This is a column written and submitted by the superintendent of the Fairfield City School District. Local superintendents have been invited to occasionally share a column to reach Journal-News readers.
