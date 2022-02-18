Column: Fairfield Schools students need to feel supported

The final and most vital piece of collaboration is the support the district receives from families. We believe that FCSD and our families are partners in education. Our schools welcome family involvement with enthusiasm because we know we cannot do it alone. Our PTC volunteers are in our buildings on a daily basis. They make copies, assist in lunchrooms, read to classes, and support teachers. The PTCs sponsor fundraisers and events, such as the Color Run conducted at several of our elementary buildings. These events are not only fun for the entire family, but they also raise funds that directly impact students.

Partnering with the PTC, each elementary school hosts multi-cultural, literacy and math nights for our families. There are age appropriate games designed to reinforce the learning that happens during the school day. We could not be more thankful for the partnerships that we have with our PTC groups. We could not do all of the things we do for our students and families without their support.

I love the fact that our community understands and embraces the notion that the entire community must work together to provide an outstanding educational experience for each of our students. The Fairfield City School District is proud to partner with families and our community to offer “Excellence, Preparation for Life, and Opportunities for All.”

Editor’s note: This is a column written and submitted by the superintendent of the Fairfield City School District. Local superintendents have been invited to occasionally share a column to reach Journal-News readers.