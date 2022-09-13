College@Elm innovation and development center project in Oxford moves forward

“We’re very in favor of the College@Elm project, and I don’t think this is a surprise to anybody,” Mayor William Snavely said during the council meeting.

Built in 1933, the Elm Street building served Miami University’s food service operation until 2001. It is on a 1.75-acre lot. Officials previously turned down a plan to transform the building into off-campus student housing.

Separate from the street reconstruction costs, the College@Elm project is expected to cost $10.7 million, according to Miami University. The College@Elm project has received roughly $4.5 million so far.

Officials have announced two primary tenants for College@Elm, which is expected to be ready for occupancy in late 2023, will be Miami University’s Entrepreneurship Training and Incubator Center and The Fischer Group, a Butler County manufacturer.

