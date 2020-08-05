Breaking News

Closures this weekend to allow for final I-75/Union Center interchange work

Thousands of motorists will be detoured for one final day from the $20 million construction project of the Union Centre Boulevard overpass of Interstate 75 in Butler County’s West Chester Township. Officials with the county engineer’s office announced the detour will run from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)
By Denise G. Callahan

The Union Centre Boulevard exit on Interstate 75 will have lane closures this weekend for final touches on the unique diverging diamond interchange.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced lane restrictions will be in place for the southbound I-75 exit to Union Centre Boulevard at 8 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. The ramp will be open and traffic will be maintained.

The bridge will close from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. In case of rain, the closure will move to Monday night.

While the bridge is closed eastbound traffic will detour southwest on Muhlhauser Road, east on Allen Road and north on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website at www.bceo.org/roadclosings, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews for possible date and status changes concerning this closure.

