New clinic offers mental health, addiction services near two hospitals

Eventually, the facility hopes to operate an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP).

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated last week.

That’s a 15% increase from the previous record, set the year before.

According to the Butler County General Health District, the county has ranked 7th for the state of Ohio for the number of unintentional overdose deaths. Butler County is the state’s 7th largest county with a population of more than 390,000.

Gehring believes all the services offered at Community Health Alliance can assist those dealing with drug addiction and other health and social issues. The company was “very strategic” to have one office for all services, he said.

“There is no wrong front door,” he said. “We want to treat the whole person.”

The goal, he said, is to provide “a strong continuum of care.”

Success is measured by the needs of every individual and to return them to the highest level of functionality, he said.

“It can’t be one size fits all,” Gehring said.