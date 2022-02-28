Cleveland-Cliffs to demolish stack Tuesday morning; residents may feel ground vibration

He said Cleveland-Cliffs is “sprucing up” the place.

Douglas said the company is performing “really well” and continues to hire. He said about 200 to 250 workers are needed and pay ranges from $23.47 to $31.58 an hour. He said employees who worked the entire year in 2021 received $10,000 in profit sharing.

The union has about 1,850 members, Douglas said.

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.