Cleveland-Cliffs named GM’s Supplier of the Year

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry, according to a release from Cleveland-Cliffs.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president and CEO, said the company’s dedication to serving the automotive industry is at its deepest core, and it remains committed to its position as the leading automotive steel supplier in North America.