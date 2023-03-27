Cleveland-Cliffs named GM’s Supplier of the Year

MIDDLETOWN — For the sixth consecutive year, Cleveland-Cliffs was named a 2022 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors at its 31th annual awards ceremony recently in San Antonio, Texas.
GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry, according to a release from Cleveland-Cliffs.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president and CEO, said the company’s dedication to serving the automotive industry is at its deepest core, and it remains committed to its position as the leading automotive steel supplier in North America.
He called receiving the award “great recognition” for everything the company does from product quality, to customer service, to innovation.
“We are grateful for our partnership with General Motors, and look forward to continuing our track record of consistent performance delivering the best quality products exactly when needed, without ever having supply chain disruptions,” Goncalves said.
Each year, the Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in business and cultural criteria, including quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost, innovation and engineering, communication and transparency, and safety, the steelmaker said
Headquartered in Cleveland, the company employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.
Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel in Middletown for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.
