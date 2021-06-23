Cleveland-Cliffs named GM Supplier of Year for 4th straight year

For the fourth consecutive year, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony Tuesday honoring the recipients of the company’s 29th annual Supplier of the Year Awards.
GM recognized its best suppliers from 16 countries for their performance in the 2020 calendar year.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president and CEO, said in a release the company’s “leading position in automotive steel is undeniable” and the award recognized the company’s “outstanding quality, reliability and delivery performance.”
In 2020, Cliffs purchased Middletown’s AK Steel for $1.1 billion, then bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.
Cliffs has 2,421 employees and trails Cincinnati Financial Corporation and GE Aviation in West Chester as the largest private employers in Butler County. Cliffs has about 1,850 hourly union employees, according to the union.
Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.