Cleveland-Cliffs announces record $23 billion in revenues in 2022

In 2022, the company recorded cash flows from operations of $2.4 billion and had capital expenditures of $943 million, equating to free cash flow of $1.5 billion.

In addition, the company reduced its outstanding debt by $1.1 billion during 2022, using the majority of its free cash flow.

Fourth-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues were $5.0 billion, compared to 2021 fourth-quarter consolidated revenues of $5.3 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs recorded a net loss of $204 million, corresponding to a loss of $0.41 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders. This included the following charges totaling $57 million, or $0.11 per diluted share:

charges of $49 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, related to state tax provision reconciliations; and

net charges of $8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for loss on disposals of assets, partially offset by gains on extinguishment of debt.

Goncalves said through the synergies the company envisioned in 2020 in which it acquired two steel companies, it reduced combined debt and post-retirement liabilities by more than $3 billion. Even in the face of falling steel prices in the broad market, the company achieved substantially higher selling prices, he said.

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.

He said the company signed long-term labor agreements with more than half of its workforce, and completed major maintenance initiatives “setting us up for continued success going forward.”

Additionally, the company has the following expectations for the full-year 2023: