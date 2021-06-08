Cleanup of toppled railroad cars from derailment in Butler County continues

Many of the derailed cars were empty grain carriers, and some were carrying scrap automobile parts.

Derailed train cars still litter the site in Wayne Twp. where a train derailment in November shutdown U.S. 127. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Throughout the winter several cars remained on their sides along the crossing, which is surrounded by farmland.

Norfolk Southern contractors arrived at the site several weeks ago to begin scrapping and removal of the derailed cars, said Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, railroad spokeswoman. Late last week were three remaining rail cars on site.

Bradshaw said they anticipate cleanup efforts will be complete by early this week, depending on weather and any unforeseen delays.

According to the report filed with the Federal Railroad Administration Office of Safety Analysis, the derailment was caused by a fault in the track, specifically “shelling/head crack.”

Two cars on the train were carrying hazardous materials, but were not derailed, the report says. Damage is $644,730.

The speed limit there is 25 mph, according to officials. At the time of the derailment, it was traveling 18 mph. The track speed for trains on the mainline is 60 mph.