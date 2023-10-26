City offers clarification on plans for 20-building apartment complex in Hamilton

Residents adjacent to a proposed 20-building, 272-unit apartment complex are a little more comfortable with the project after city professionals and the administration had additional discussions of the project.

Out of those discussions came alterations and assurances as the proposed PLK Communities project received additional scrutiny by Hamilton City Council due to the residential concerns.

Two weeks ago, the project came before the council to develop the Water Cove Drive property, a 27.5-acre site off Eden Park Drive behind Meijer. Hamilton Planning Commission had already approved the proposed single-phased development with several conditions, including two related to stormwater and drainage issues, a primary reason some in the gated community to the south have concerns about the project.

The development planned by PLK, which has nearly two dozen properties in the region, would feature a private street entering the complex and 555 parking spaces for residents and visitors. Additionally, the plans call for a passive park, clubhouse, pond fountain, decorative lighting, bike parking, several EV charging spaces, and several on-grade entries.

Dubbed “12 Water Cove,” the project is within the allowed density of the city’s zoning regulations, and the 28 acres of adjacent wooded land, also owned by PLK, is planned to remain undeveloped.

Residents had additional concerns following the Oct. 11 meeting and Hamilton staff addressed them in two on-site meetings with dozens of residents. Those meetings addressed building designs, stormwater concerns, traffic, the tree buffer, and a possible second access point.

“I’m pleased with the progress that we’ve made in the community involvement and listening to all our concerns. I think the work that’s been done by staff in terms of coordination with the public has just been great,” said resident Mike Dickey. “I think our concerns have not fallen on deaf ears.”

Two of the biggest concerns were stormwater and traffic.

Planning Director Liz Hayden said over the past 20 years, residents said there have been flooding issues that had impacted their homes. Blockages from a half-developed project by a different developer stopped the site’s stormwater infrastructure from working properly, as well as a lack of grading on the property.

The basin on site is sized for a 1,000-year storm, but the latest stormwater regulations will require improvements, and Hayden said, “The actual development of the site will actually help stormwater issues and not make them worse.”

City Manager Joshua Smith said he gave the green light this week to proceed immediately with the analysis of installing a new traffic signal at NW Washington Boulevard and Eden Park Drive. That signal won’t cost the city anything, but it will take about 16 months to construct and, if the project is approved, should align with the completion of the apartment complex.

“PLK is providing the city an upfront payment of $1.25 million that should hopefully cover the entire cost of that improvement and some of the ancillary traffic improvements in that area,” he said.

The traffic study will still be conducted, Hayden said, which will look at a broader view of potential traffic issues and concerns.

Additionally, the developer proposed to shift its design to preserve more of the 20-year-old trees existing on the slope of the hillside to the southeast of the project.

The city, after a number of residents expressed concerns, said the second access point pitched at City Council two weeks ago ― and not discussed at the planning commission meeting ― will only be considered after the development is completed and if there is a safety concern that would require it. Hayden said the fire department and traffic engineering said the single access point at this time is sufficient.

Finally, there was a request by PLK to vote on approval of the project at Wednesday’s meeting, but Hayden said staff recommended the second reading of the consideration of approval at the Nov. 8 meeting, “so we have two more weeks to discuss if you have more questions.”