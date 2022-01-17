Hamburger icon
City of Middletown updates info on COVID-19 testing options

FILE: A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
FILE: A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: Eraldo Peres

News
By Journal-News Staff
Updated 7 minutes ago

The City of Middletown has updated its list of where and when locals may get testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Testing is available by appointment at the following locations:

- Walgreens: Schedule at walgreens.com/covid19testing

- CVS Pharmacy: Schedule at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

- Centerpoint Health: Schedule by calling (513) 318-1188

- Primary Health Solutions: Schedule by calling (513) 454-1111

For walk-in appointments, go to:

- Carefirst Urgent Care: 518 S. Breiel Blvd.; M-F 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; (513) 433-1288

- AmCare Urgent Care: 3290 Village Drive; Every day, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; (513) 422-7703

- Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy: 711 S. Breiel Blvd.; M-F 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; closed Sundays; (513) 217-6222

Those seeking at-home tests may find them at Kratzer’s, CVS, Walgreens or Walmart. Please note that at-home tests are in high demand and may not be in stock. Check online or call for availability.

The City of Middletown Health Dept. is located at One Donham Plaza and may be called at (513) 425-1818.

