City of Middletown updates info on COVID-19 testing options

- Primary Health Solutions: Schedule by calling (513) 454-1111

For walk-in appointments, go to:

- Carefirst Urgent Care: 518 S. Breiel Blvd.; M-F 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; (513) 433-1288

- AmCare Urgent Care: 3290 Village Drive; Every day, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; (513) 422-7703

- Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy: 711 S. Breiel Blvd.; M-F 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; closed Sundays; (513) 217-6222

Those seeking at-home tests may find them at Kratzer’s, CVS, Walgreens or Walmart. Please note that at-home tests are in high demand and may not be in stock. Check online or call for availability.

The City of Middletown Health Dept. is located at One Donham Plaza and may be called at (513) 425-1818.