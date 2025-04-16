City of Fairfield to host Memorial Day events, including parade

“The Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony is our annual event, where the community comes together to honor and remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in military service,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department.

It’s a time to reflect, show gratitude and really show the strength of the bonds within our community, he said.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and concludes with a brief ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at approximately 11 a.m. to pay tribute to our veterans. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

“This community rallies around our veterans, Everyone has always shown tremendous support for our local veterans here. This is a terrific way for all members of the community to come together and pay tribute,” Sheldrick said. “It really is a moment of remembrance.”

The parade route will begin at Express Scripts (4865 Dixie Hwy.) and proceeds down Hicks Boulevard, takes a right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road and right on Wessel Drive. The parade will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel Drive.

The 2025 Memorial Day Parade will feature more than 20 groups, including veterans, military units, the Fairfield High School Marching Band, community groups and organizations. It will also feature the Fairfield Police Dept. and Fairfield fire and paramedic units. There were more than 24 parade participants last year.

The deadline to register to participate in the parade is May 12. Sign up to participate in the parade on the City of Fairfield’s website at form.jotform.com/241824555550154.

“It’s free to participate, and we encourage everybody to join the parade,” Sheldrick said.

MORE DETAILS

A band will perform patriotic music and other favorites at Veterans Memorial Park prior to the ceremony, which will pay tribute to veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. Guest speakers will include representatives from V.F.W Post 1069 and Mitch Rhodus, mayor of the City of Fairfield. Local scout organizations, along with Fairfield Fire and Police Honor Guards will also participate in the ceremony.