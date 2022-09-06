City needs more funds, properties to finish Hamilton Beltine Recreational Trail

The estimated cost of Phase 4 to connect Eaton Avenue and Main Street is estimated to cost $1.5 million, but the city only has more than $630,000 in committed grant funding. Allen Messer, Hamilton’s assistant director of Engineering said City Council will need to make a decision on how to complete Phase 4 and use up the grant funds.

“We can do one of a number of things to use up the grant funds,” he said.

The city could complete the entire trail segment, but that means adding nearly $870,000 to the project. A second option is to build a bridge over Two Mile Creek and seek more funding. The third option is to design and build the trail up to the bridge from the Main Street side, which Messer said “would be a little wonky.”

Option 4, which he does not recommend, would be delaying the project and seeking additional grant funding.

“With any delays to the project waiting on grant funding, we have to seek extensions on the existing grants that we have, and that could be problematic,” Messer said, adding the delay could be anywhere from a year to two-and-a-half years, depending on the grant.

“I’m hopeful Phase 4 will come under budget like Phase 2, but this is the estimate as it stands today,” he said.

Phase 3 of the Beltline Trail is along the backside of the Great Miami River levee, on its west side banks from High-Main Bridge to Black Street. This connection will improve the trail connectivity along the riverfront.

The phase is being designed and construction is scheduled to begin in late 2023 and continue into 2024. It will have a new 10-foot-wide paved trailer along the former Beltline from the Black Street Bridge to the High-Main Bridge, which is about 3,300 feet.

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments awarded the city a $720,000 Transportation Alternatives (TA) grant for up to 80% of the costs associated with construction and property acquisition. Hamilton applied for additional grant funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s Clean Ohio Trails Fund in hopes of reducing the city’s share of the project. Clean Ohio grants are expected to be announced this fall.

In all, the total Phase 3 costs are estimated to be $1.14 million.

There are 14 parcels affected by the projects, and there is a need for12 highway easements and 14 temporary construction easements.

“(The Ohio Department of Transportation) determined that acquiring a highway easement for the intended trail use would meet the federal guidelines required by the TA grant,” said Messer.

A consultant is now preparing the documents needed to acquire the needed properties for new highway easements and temporary construction easements.