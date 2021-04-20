City hopes Middletown residents complete parks survey to provide direction on improvements

The city of Middletown is asking residents for their input on the city’s 28 parks, including these classified as community, mini, neighborhood, plazas and nature preserves.
Scott Tadych, public works director, said it makes sense to solicit input from residents before the city updates its Parks Master Plan.
“We want to hear from them before we get too far along,” he said. “They know what they want.”
https://www.cityofmiddletown.org/576/Public-Input-Survey-33121
He said residents have about two more weeks to fill out the survey and the city hopes to gather the feedback and provide an updated plan this summer. After that, he said, the city will consider how to fund the improvements.
The city hopes to establish “clear and realistic goals, objectives and implementation strategies” for the next 10 years to best meet the current and future park and recreation needs of the community, Tadych said.
He said parks are important because of what they add to the “quality of life.”
This is the second community survey conducted for the Parks Master Plan that explores ideas and priorities established by responses from the first community survey in December 2020, he said.
The parks are “well distributed” throughout the city, a plus, according to residents who participated in the first survey. They indicated they want the parks to be safe and secure, restrooms either added or improved, and to be accessible to all ages and abilities, said Alison Manning, the city’s natural resources coordinator.
“Enhanced safety and security” was a top priority, she said.
Tadych said residents also said they want improved pedestrian facilities within the parks.
While the city operates splash pads at Smith and Douglass parks, residents expressed interest in an aquatic center. Manning said the city may take a “deep dive” into considering a water park.
During one presentation, Manning used Lefferson Park as an example for possible improvements and said a 2.5-acre dog park could be added there along with a walking path and upgraded restrooms and shelter.
LARGEST PARKS IN MIDDLETOWN:
Smith Park: 96 acres
Douglass Park: 29.65 acres
Goldman Park: 23.5 acres
Lefferson Park: 23.31 acres
Jacot Park: 17.2 acres
Sunset Park: 15.2 acres
SOURCE: City of Middletown