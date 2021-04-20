City hopes Middletown residents complete parks survey to provide direction on improvements

The city hopes to establish “clear and realistic goals, objectives and implementation strategies” for the next 10 years to best meet the current and future park and recreation needs of the community, Tadych said.

He said parks are important because of what they add to the “quality of life.”

This is the second community survey conducted for the Parks Master Plan that explores ideas and priorities established by responses from the first community survey in December 2020, he said.

The parks are “well distributed” throughout the city, a plus, according to residents who participated in the first survey. They indicated they want the parks to be safe and secure, restrooms either added or improved, and to be accessible to all ages and abilities, said Alison Manning, the city’s natural resources coordinator.

“Enhanced safety and security” was a top priority, she said.

Tadych said residents also said they want improved pedestrian facilities within the parks.

While the city operates splash pads at Smith and Douglass parks, residents expressed interest in an aquatic center. Manning said the city may take a “deep dive” into considering a water park.

During one presentation, Manning used Lefferson Park as an example for possible improvements and said a 2.5-acre dog park could be added there along with a walking path and upgraded restrooms and shelter.

LARGEST PARKS IN MIDDLETOWN:

Smith Park: 96 acres

Douglass Park: 29.65 acres

Goldman Park: 23.5 acres

Lefferson Park: 23.31 acres

Jacot Park: 17.2 acres

Sunset Park: 15.2 acres

SOURCE: City of Middletown