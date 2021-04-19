Middletown to lower flags in memory of former vice mayor

Middletown will honor a former vice mayor Tuesday by lowering the City Building flags to half-staff and reading a proclamation.
Anita Scott Jones, who championed the city of Middletown as a council member and vice mayor, died April 11. She was 58.
The city will lower the flags at noon Tuesday and Mayor Nicole Condrey will read a proclamation, then present it to Lyndon Lorenzo Jones.
Other city officials and city council members are expected to attend the ceremony outside the City Building.
“This is a huge loss,” said the Rev. Lamar Ferrell, pastor at Berachah Church, where Scott Jones and her husband, Lyndon Jones, worshiped. “When she got transplanted here from Alabama, Middletown gained an incredible ambassador of hope.”
In 2007, she was the first directly elected Black woman to serve on City Council, and she served as vice mayor in 2009 and 2010.
Scott Jones was re-elected in 2011 but lost a third bid for council in 2015.
Because of her community work, she was awarded the Robert “Sonny” Hill Humanitarian Award in 2019.
Scott Jones was working for Primary Health Solutions at the time of her death, but she previously worked as director of hospital relations at Atrium Medical Center.