Cincinnati State leaving downtown Middletown for Miami University regional campus

The historic partnership between the Hamilton County-based Cincinnati State and Miami is advantageous for both, said school officials.

“We truly appreciate the partnerships we have developed with the City of Middletown, Butler County, and with our education partners,” said Monica Posey, president of Cincinnati State. “We are excited about our new location and the innovative approach to serving students that it will make possible.”

At Miami Middletown, Cincinnati State is leasing about 1,500-square feet for offices, but will have shared access to classrooms as needed, and students will have full use of the library, cafeteria, recreation center and other amenities on the campus that will enhance student experience.

Ande Durojaiye, vice president and dean for the Miami regional campuses, stood Thursday next to some of the new signage outside of Johnston Hall featuring both Cincinnati State and Miami’s names and said both of the newly joined educational institutions will gain from their first partnership, but more importantly so will students.

“Miami is committed to increasing access to higher education for all individuals across the region. And we do that by partnering with institutions like Cincinnati State and bringing their students on to our campus, exposing them to our programs,” said Durojaiye.

“Ideally this partnership should be sent up in a way that students who are at Cincinnati State should have a seamless path to Miami and a Miami degree.”

School officials said the merger will mean tuition savings for the Cincinnati State students, which numbered more than 2,000 last school year, with most living in Butler County.

Robbin Hoopes, provost of Cincinnati State, echoed the enthusiasm for expanding college options for local students.

“The partnership with Miami Middletown means they have access to a lot of things here that we did not have at the Middletown campus, recreational facilities, cafeteria, library and things like that,” said Hoopes.

And, he said, “it allows for educational pathways. Before (students) completing a one year or two-year college credential with us, if they were going to go on for a bacchelurate degree at Miami regional, they had to transfer to a completely different campus.”

“Now they get to do that right here, on site to a place they are familiar with and in addition they can begin that second step, while they are still a student with us … and it shortens their time to (earning) a degree,” said Hoopes.

The departure of a major downtown employer will hurt, at least a temporarily, the central business economy, said Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown Inc.

“But we don’t want to see this in a negative light and we’d like to see re-occupancy of that space,” said Payne of the 79,000 square feet used by Cincinnati State.

“And we will work with the city to look for positive re-use for it. But obviously with (school) staff moving out, that is fewer folks to take part in eating at our restaurants and things like that.”

“But we also see this as a new opportunity for a new tenant to come in and be part of our downtown. It’s a great space and nice strategic location with good access,” said Payne.

Students interested in enrolling in Cincinnati State’s new location in Middletown may call 513-217-3700 or go online at cincinnatistate.edu/admissions.