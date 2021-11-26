Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe extends Black Friday weekend hours

Shoppers headed to Cincinnati Premium Outlets off of Interstate 75 in Monroe will be treated to extended hours this weekend.
The outdoor mall is open through 9 p.m. today for Black Friday. It will also be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets is located at 400 Premium Outlets Drive. The mall has announced some sales, including:
- UGG: 30% off select merchandise
- Under Armour: 40% off the entire store
- Crocs: BOGO 25% off select merchandise
- The Children’s Place/Gymboree: 50-60% off the entire store
- Adidas: 40% apparel, 50% accessories
- Nike Factory Store: 20% off clearance apparel
New stores at the mall include UGG, which opened Nov. 19; Bath & Body Works, Nautica and Marc Jacobs.
Cincinnati. Premium Outlets has added a Salvation Army Angel Tree inside the food court. Shoppers are invited to take a tag from the tree, purchase the items requested by families in need, and drop donations off at the mall management office next to Lenscrafters.
About the Author