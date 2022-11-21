Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday.
Doorbusters include:
- Buy-one, get-one-free deals at Forever 21 Outlet
- Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last)
- Up to 60 percent off the entire UGG store
- Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn
- Up to 35 percent off items at Le Creuset; first 100 shoppers to spend $100 get a free mini cocotte
There will also be a Salvation Army Angel Tree with tags in the food court at Cincinnati Premium Outlets. Shoppers may take a tag and shop for folks in need, dropping donations off at the mall management office next to Lenscrafters.
Recently, the mall announced new stores, including Forever 21 Outlet, Versona, Hall Jewelers, adidas and American Eagle. Mattress Outlet Plus opens Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets is located at 400 Premium Outlets Drive and will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It is also open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for holiday shopping.
