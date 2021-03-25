Cincinnati man killed in I-75 rollover crash in Dayton area

A 25-year-old Cincinnati man was killed in a rollover crash on I-75 south near state Route 725 in West Carrollton Wednesday afternoon.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Hershberger identified the victim as Joseph Dawson. His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time
The crash was reported around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday between East Dixie Highway and state Route 725.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
We are working to learn more about the events leading up to the crash and will update this story as more information is released.