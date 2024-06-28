Cincinnati man found dead in Ross Twp. had been working in the area

A man missing from the Cincinnati area for several days was found dead Thursday in Ross Twp., according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office.
Randy Freeman, 52, of Golf Manor, was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Kirchling Road. His cause and manner of death is listed as pending by the coroner’s office.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to investigate.
Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said Freeman had been working in the area for a tree trimming company and had been reported missing. On Thursday an ODOT worker mowing grass found Freeman’s body.
Dwyer said there were no signs of trauma.
