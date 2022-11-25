Cincinnati draws 2nd biggest TV viewership of USA World Cup opener

The U.S. will play its next game on Friday against England.

This is the first appearance in a World Cup for the U.S. since 2014. They failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

In its prior two World Cup appearances, the team advanced to the Round of 16. In 2002, they advanced to the quarterfinals. They made it to the semifinals in 1930.

The U.S. Men’s National Team has never won a World Cup.

This year’s tournament is making history as the first-ever soccer World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East. However, a massive shadow of controversy hangs in the air over this year’s games.

When Qatar won the bid for the tournament back in 2010, the country had very little soccer infrastructure. So, the nation, which is about the size of Connecticut, had to build a lot.

An investigation by The Guardian newspaper reported that over 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh have died in Qatar since 2012.

Same-sex relationships are criminalized in the country and can come with a lengthy prison sentence. According to ABC News, Qatari officials have been “erratically” arresting people in the LBGTQ community and subjecting them to poor treatment.

The status of women in Qatar has also caused international outcry. According to a report by the Associated Press, Qatar’s legal system is based on Islamic law or Shariah, which rights groups say hinders women’s advancement.

Qatar is not the first controversial host to a massive worldwide sporting event. Recently China has played host to two Olympiads despite major human rights concerns, and the previous World Cup host in 2018, Russia, came after a series of diplomatic crises amid the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.