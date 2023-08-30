Cincinnati-Dayton road will have closures through mid-September

As work progresses on the shared-use path along Cincinnati-Dayton Road, lane closures will be in place through mid-September.

The right lane of southbound Cincinnati-Dayton Road will be closed between the Ohio 129 ramps daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through approximately Sept. 15. Traffic will be maintained.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are constructing a shared use path along the west side of Cincinnati-Dayton Road, between Liberty Way/Hamilton Mason Road and Yankee Road. Construction of the one-half mile pedestrian and bicycle path also includes the installation of curb ramps and crosswalks at the Ohio 129 ramp intersections. By separating them from vehicular traffic and providing intersection crossings, the project will greatly improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists along this busy corridor.

Throughout most of the project, traffic will be maintained on adjacent roadways with intermittent lane restrictions. Access to adjacent properties will also be maintained during construction.

All associated work is expected to be completed in late summer of 2024.

For more information, visit OHGO.com.