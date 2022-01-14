Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show opens today

The latest innovations in sport, cruising and luxury watercraft are on display at the 64th Annual Ford Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show, which opens today in the downtown area.
The show takes place at the Duke Energy Center and is open from 5 to 9 p.m. today, 5 tp 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
It will also be open 3-9 p.m. Wed., Jan. 19 through Fri., Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 22 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun., Jan. 23.
The show also includes entertainment and educational experiences such as dog training tips and exhibitions. There will also be a professional turkey calling competition.
To purchase discounted tickets in advance and see a schedule of events, visit CincySportShow.com.
