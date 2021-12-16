Cincinnati-area schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok ‘challenge’ calling on students to make threats Friday

Forest Hills, Sycamore Schools and Little Miami School District are also adding an increased police presence as a result of the potential threat activity, with each district noting that there were no specific threats made to their districts.

The challenge was the most searched for thing on Google in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, the results of which showed news stories from across the country talking about these same things: Increased police presence at schools about non-specific, potential threats.

Facebook groups full of parents from districts like Anderson Township began filling up with concerns about the TikTok challenge, with many wondering if it is safer to keep their kids home for the day as a precaution. The threats have not been deemed credible by any local police agencies and the reaction has been described as precautionary at many districts.