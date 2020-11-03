Child vaccine rates are low during pandemic, but Ohio effort aims to help

Lamb said it’s important to stay on track with vaccine schedules even if a child is learning remotely.

“If the vaccination rate drops too low, then we lose our herd immunity. Then the chances of outbreaks -- especially for measles and pertussis -- increases,” Lamb said.

There are signs that children are starting to come back to the doctor’s office. Lamb said they have seen visits starting to pick back up recently.

Along with the childhood vaccines, providers are urging that children six months and older get flu vaccinations this time of year. Flu shots help protect children from serious flu complications, hospitalizations or death, and also this year flu shots reduce the potential for both a surge of flu and COVID-19 straining health care capacity.

Along with primary care providers, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County’s immunization clinic offers vaccinations, which are all done by appointment. To make an appointment call 937-225-4550.

Ohio Department of Medicaid and the five insurance companies that manage the plans are rolling out efforts aimed at closing the gap in childhood immunizations:

• Increasing mobile immunization capabilities. Providers that have mobile care units like hospital systems and health departments are working with Medicaid and the MCOs to hold immunization events in neighborhoods where a high percentage of Medicaid children need vaccinations.

• Providing outreach and scheduling support to Vaccines for Children program providers for immunization.

• Expanding options for families to obtain vaccinations by growing the network. This initiative will reimburse providers not enrolled in Vaccines for Children program until the immunization gap is reduced.

Ohio Medicaid director Maureen Corcoran said improving children’s health and ensuring their ability to thrive “is a cornerstone of the Medicaid program and a priority of Governor DeWine.”