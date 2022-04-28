Child shot while playing with gun in Middletown

Middletown officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue about 7:11 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound. They found a boy who had a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. The child was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for further treatment.

The investigation determined boy was playing with a gun that he had found in his father’s bedroom and he accidentally shot himself in the leg.