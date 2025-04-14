Child hit by vehicle Saturday still in hospital

The child remains at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati after being flown there by medical helicopter.

Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian strike around 2:48 p.m. at South Second Street. Ungerbuehler said the child sustained “severe injuries” but did not elaborate.

A report of the incident has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brittney Sorrell at 513-868-5811, extension 1289, or call 911.