Child hit by vehicle Saturday still in hospital

The driver of a vehicle that struck a child just before 2:50 p.m. Saturday on South Second Street later abandoned the vehicle and fled.
Hamilton police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said they were able to find the vehicle involved “but no driver.”
The child remains at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati after being flown there by medical helicopter.
Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian strike around 2:48 p.m. at South Second Street. Ungerbuehler said the child sustained “severe injuries” but did not elaborate.
A report of the incident has not yet been released.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Brittney Sorrell at 513-868-5811, extension 1289, or call 911.
