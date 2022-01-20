Chief: Hamilton police officer terminated for sexual activity while on duty

A Hamilton police officer on the force for a little over a year was terminated earlier this month for engaging in a consensual sexual encounter while on duty, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.
Reiny Parrado, 31, was fired Jan. 10 the same day fellow officers reported his possible misconduct with an adult acquaintance while he was on patrol, according to Bucheit and city documents.
“That officer was terminated with immediate effect. The investigation preliminarily determined that although this incident occurred months ago, a brief video clip of the encounter was recently circulated by the acquaintance before being deleted,” Bucheit said in a statement.
Parrado was hired on Dec. 21, 2020, and assigned to the patrol division until his termination.
“The community places their trust in us and when a member of our organization purposely violates that trust the consequences are swift and severe. While I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by this incident, I am incredibly proud of the officers who discovered and reported this misconduct and our investigators who moved quickly to develop information that allowed me to act decisively,” Bucheit said.
A detective is conducting an investigation and a completed report is expected within 30 days.
The chief said they are always looking for feedback.
“If you have information that you would like to share, including commending an officer or filing a complaint, please contact HPD Professional Standards Section at (513) 868-5811 ext. 2002.”
About the Author