Chief: Hamilton police officer terminated for sexual activity while on duty

Reiny Parrado, 31, was fired Jan. 10 the same day fellow officers reported his possible misconduct with an adult acquaintance while he was on patrol, according to Bucheit and city documents.

“That officer was terminated with immediate effect. The investigation preliminarily determined that although this incident occurred months ago, a brief video clip of the encounter was recently circulated by the acquaintance before being deleted,” Bucheit said in a statement.