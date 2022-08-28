Chefs’ Celebration invites folks to ‘Enjoy France in Oxford’

“This is a fundraiser, but also intended to engage the community as sponsors for the event, local businesses and the community,” said Tyler Wash, the executive director of the hospital foundation. “From a generated needs standpoint, the hospital will be able to add extra value.”

Janet Shirley, the hospital foundation’s development officer, said funds raised at this year’s Chefs’ Celebration will go toward purchase of two new stress test machines for the cardiology department.

She explained that equipment will allow the hospital to continue serving the greater Oxford community with the most up-to-date services and equipment. Shirley explained some past projects undertaken with the event’s proceeds in a letter to the community.

“Proceeds enable and support many hospital-wide purchases. The last Chefs’ Celebration, hosted in 2019, supported the hospital’s recent Obstetrics Unit renovation. Previous efforts provided funding to purchase a new infant monitoring system, upgraded gliders for new moms, solar shades for patient rooms and new furniture for all birthing suites,” she wrote.

They are expecting about 200 people for the Chefs’ Celebration and they are hoping to tap into the Miami University Cincinnati alumni base of those familiar with the Cincinnati chefs who will contribute. There will be live, local music for the event.

Information and ticket purchase are available on the foundation’s page of the TriHealth website. Follow the links to McCullough-Hyde and then to the foundation.

“Wine, beer and food are all included. For the second time, there will be bourbon Camden Physician Dr. Jim Thomson is donating from his personal collection,” Shirley said.

HOW TO GO

What: Chef’s Celebration: “Enjoy France in Oxford” to benefit the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation

When: Nov. 19

More: trihealth.com/hospitals-and-practices/mccullough-hyde-memorial-hospital/foundation