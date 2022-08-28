Chefs’ Celebration invites folks to ‘Enjoy France in Oxford’

OXFORD — Gourmet cuisine, appropriate wines and supporting the community will all be part of this year’s Chefs’ Celebration to benefit local health care to help the local hospital to better serve the people in the region.
Held every two years in the past, the event returns this November after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Chefs’ Celebration was held in 2019. This year, it will be Nov. 19 in the Oxford Community Arts Center, marking the 10th time it has been held, having started in 2003. It is hosted by the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation and has raised more than $500,000 in those ten years.
The usual biennial schedule would have seen the tenth time last year but with uncertainty over the pandemic, it was not held and was moved to this year.
The theme for the Chefs’ Celebration this year is “Enjoy France in Oxford,” a tribute to famed Cincinnati chef Jean Robert de Cavel, who has been a part of the event each time. Continuing to play a major role in the event will be Paul Sturkey, the head chef for Kroger’s, who is recruiting some of Cincinnati’s top chefs for the event.
Those two chefs, along with others, will be preparing small-serving portions of their dishes which will be paired with appropriate wines. There will be signature cocktail to be served, French 76.
“This is a fundraiser, but also intended to engage the community as sponsors for the event, local businesses and the community,” said Tyler Wash, the executive director of the hospital foundation. “From a generated needs standpoint, the hospital will be able to add extra value.”
Janet Shirley, the hospital foundation’s development officer, said funds raised at this year’s Chefs’ Celebration will go toward purchase of two new stress test machines for the cardiology department.
She explained that equipment will allow the hospital to continue serving the greater Oxford community with the most up-to-date services and equipment. Shirley explained some past projects undertaken with the event’s proceeds in a letter to the community.
“Proceeds enable and support many hospital-wide purchases. The last Chefs’ Celebration, hosted in 2019, supported the hospital’s recent Obstetrics Unit renovation. Previous efforts provided funding to purchase a new infant monitoring system, upgraded gliders for new moms, solar shades for patient rooms and new furniture for all birthing suites,” she wrote.
They are expecting about 200 people for the Chefs’ Celebration and they are hoping to tap into the Miami University Cincinnati alumni base of those familiar with the Cincinnati chefs who will contribute. There will be live, local music for the event.
Information and ticket purchase are available on the foundation’s page of the TriHealth website. Follow the links to McCullough-Hyde and then to the foundation.
“Wine, beer and food are all included. For the second time, there will be bourbon Camden Physician Dr. Jim Thomson is donating from his personal collection,” Shirley said.
HOW TO GO
What: Chef’s Celebration: “Enjoy France in Oxford” to benefit the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation
When: Nov. 19
More: trihealth.com/hospitals-and-practices/mccullough-hyde-memorial-hospital/foundation
