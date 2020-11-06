X

Cheetos wallet? In the Butler County Jail, that’s contraband

By Lauren Pack

It’s contraband, but a wallet crafted from chip bags found during an inspection of cells Thursday impressed corrections officers at the Butler County Jail.

The wallet with several pockets for cash is made from Fritos and Cheetos bags, likely purchased in the jail commissary. Photos of it were posted by the sheriff’s department on social media.

“While inspecting cells today in the jail we came across a homemade wallet made of Fritos and Cheetos bags... the ingenuity is pretty impressive," the post said.

The inmate did not get to keep his wallet. That’s contraband in the Butler County Jail, and so is money to put in a wallet, according to BCSO officials.

