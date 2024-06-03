Charm at the Farm returns to Lebanon with new vendors, lounge and charitable beneficiary

In addition to several new and enhanced elements to the Charm at the Farm experience this year, The Centurion Project has been named as this year’s beneficiary.

With markets set in June, August and October, $1 of every 2024 Charm at the Farm ticket will directly benefit The Centurion Project, which partners with local churches to provide mental health support for active-duty military and veterans grappling with trauma.

Charm at the Farm is also debuting a Wellness Lounge on a section of the farm this year that will include local health and fitness vendors providing interactive experiences such as acupuncture, light massages, IV hydration stations, chiropractic consults and organic juices.

“The owners of Charm are really passionate about giving back to the community. In addition to supporting a different local charity each year, they also often want to provide resources for community wellness in some way,” said Candice Terrell, representative for Charm at the Farm. “So, this year, there is going to be a Charm Wellness Lounge in conjunction with a business one of the owner’s has called The Wellness Lounge in Lebanon.”

She said the lounge will help shine a light on some of the health and wellness vendors and small businesses in the area, and it will be a great complement to Charm’s offerings.

Charm at the Farm Vintage Market began out of a dream of two best friends, Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, working mothers who had a desire to repurpose and transform a 56-acre horse farm into a unique, open-air vintage market full of one-of-a-kind items from local artisans and makers, featuring primarily women-owned small businesses.

Since the duo launched the first market in 2017, Charm at the Farm has exploded in popularity. Thousands of devoted attendees, known as “Charmers,” attend the Charm market weekends, annually, in June, August and October to shop for unique pieces from the market’s 115-plus vendors and shops, which have been curated to create a Charm-exclusive experience.

“Guests really do like to make a day of it. It’s a perfect girl’s day out,” Terrell said.

Charm at the Farm vendors offer an eclectic mix of vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, jewelry, unique and trendy clothing, home décor, gifts and more.

Charm at the Farm will also welcome more than 20 new vendors to each of its markets this year. While the majority of vendors are from Ohio, some of the participating vendors will be traveling from Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

There will be more permanent jewelry and build-your-own hat bars at Charm this year, including personalized trucker hats. Guests are also encouraged to snap a photo in front of the signature photo opp at the Charm barn.

Additionally, attendees will enjoy several new food and drink options including offerings such as charcuterie boards, Hibachi and vegan options, alongside healthy popsicles, rolled ice cream, sweet and savory waffles, coffee, tacos, pizza, BBQ, funnel cakes, popcorn and more.

The Hive Co. will serve an exclusive Charm cocktail to the Friday night VIPs along with wine and beer for guests to purchase on Friday and Saturday only.

Charm at the Farm Vintage Market is at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road in Lebanon. It is presented by the women-owned boutiques, Mountain Feather Designs and Fleurish, and sponsored by American Pie and Buckeye Charm. Charm at the Farm 2024 market dates are: June 7-9, Aug. 16-18, and Oct. 18-20.

Various VIP, early bird, and general admission ticket options are available throughout the weekend. All Friday and Saturday Charm at the Farm tickets must be purchased online in advance. Sunday tickets will be available both online and at the gate. VIP and early bird tickets include complimentary re-entry for the entire Charm weekend. Charm at the Farm tickets range from $10-20. Parking is free. For more information, event details, and to purchase tickets, go to charmatthefarm.com.

How to go

What: Charm at the Farm

When: Friday, June 7 through Sun., June 9. Friday VIP hours are 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday Early Bird hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m.; Saturday general admission hours are noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday general admission hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon

Cost: Various VIP and ticket options are available. Tickets range from $10 to $20.

More Info: Learn more at charmatthefarm.com. Follow Charm on Facebook and Instagram @charmatthefarm.