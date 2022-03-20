Hamburger icon
Champions of Diversity event to focus on intentional acts of diversity

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates says ... Bates is pictured at the state of the schools event on Feb. 24, 2022, at Courtyard by Marriott in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the red carpet, so to speak, to discuss how the community can be more intentional in its approach to diversity and inclusion.

The Hamilton Chamber event, dubbed Champions of Diversity, will focus its inaugural year around a March 31 panel discussion. The discussion will be one of the chamber’s Red Carpet Luncheon events, said President and CEO Dan Bates said.

Though this is a panel discussion event this year, subsequent years will see the Champions of Diversity event transition to celebrate and honor those who not only embrace diversity and inclusion but are deliberate and purposeful.

“We will probably recognize either a person or an organization who is really a champion of diversity,” said Bates.

This inaugural-year panel discussion will include representatives from organizations like the YWCA, Minority Business Assistance Center, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Hamilton Ohio Pride, the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the city of Hamilton.

“I don’t think that people, when they think about diversity, think about all the faces of diversity, and what that looks like,” said Bates. “That’s what the purpose of this event is.”

Hamilton Human Resources Director Jeanne Pope was one of the people who inspired the event set for the end of this month. She said the point is to highlight those who are “intentionally making a mark” and is “pushing forward the conversation of diversity and equity.”

“If we’re talking about truly having a healthy, happy society where everyone gets a shot at the American Dream, that’s what we have to do,” she said. “If we’re truly saying we’re inclusive, we have to include everyone. Period. It really is as simple as that. And we really have to make waves for everybody to feel safe and survive.”

Pope said that “we need to all do our part in order for this society can move forward positively. Forward motion is always the key.”

And while forward motion in making the community ― from the business community to community organizations ― more inclusive and diverse, it’s also important to celebrate and recognize it.

“We need to all do our part in order for this society can move forward positively,” Pope said. “I think that people that are recognizing diversity are innovators. They see that there are certain gaps that have not been able to be filled and that there are creative avenues that persons of color or women or those of us that have disabilities and veterans and others can fill.”

Jessica Harp, an associate city planner in Hamilton’s Planning Department, said people cannot be passive about inclusion and diversity, but there needs to be a willingness to be engaged.

“But not only do you have to have the initiative, but you also have to have the support,” said Harp. “It’s great for companies to profess or say they have these initiatives, but if they don’t create an environment or a support system for people to flourish, then they’re not going to be able to retain this diverse group of talent.”

HOW TO GO

What: Inaugural Champions of Diversity, a Red Carpet Luncheon

When: 11:45 a.m. on March 31

Where: Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton, One Riverfront Plaza

Cost: $25 for chamber members and $30 for non-members

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

