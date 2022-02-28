Hamilton’s internship program for minorities earns top state honors

“It’s about empowerment for our young people, helping them understand the power of strategically working smarter,” said Curtis. “For companies, it’s about workforce development, creating a competitive advantage by looking at other populations to add value to their workforce.”

One of the program’s graduates is Brittany Chapman, who is a human resources assistant working for Pope, the city of Hamilton’s human resources director. Before CHIPs, Chapman said she never had someone challenge her and give her the responsibilities she needed to succeed.

It was her former youth pastor and mentor, Benjamin Rodriguez, who knew Pope and was familiar with the then-pilot program in the fall of 2020. Chapman ultimately became a part of the inaugural internship class. She was uncertain about the new program but eventually said “yes” to the opening opportunity.

“One of the things that I stand by is that there are people my age, just coming out of high school 18 to 21, and they just need someone, honestly, to give them a push to get to where they want to be,” said Chapman, 21. “I would have never made this change to do something I wasn’t familiar with unless I had that person to say, ‘No, let’s give it a try.’”

Because of this opportunity, she is looking to change her college major at the University of Cincinnati from psychology to human resources.

“I would have never imagined I would be in this position I am in now. Never in my life would I have thought I would be here,” Chapman said. “What it has done is it’s given me compassion towards those I know who have been in my shoes. It’s not we’re incompetent, it’s just that we didn’t have the opportunities, we weren’t shown the opportunities.”

Curtis said the program works two ways. First, with employers, it exposes them to the top talent of the area. Second, with employees, specifically people of color, who are looking for opportunities.

“For us, it’s a way for us to match or partner with an untapped talent pool with employers so it creates a win-win situation for both groups, and it has made some amazing results,” she said.

And the honor, while great, tells them “what we’re doing is working,” said Curtis.

“What’s been so rewarding to me is to see the excellence, the Black and Brown excellence that just comes forth by young people finding their voice. By finding the arenas that speak to them,” she said. “And then just to see them soar, it’s really humbling.”

CHIPs INTERNSHIPS

Anyone interested in being a CHIPs intern, can apply online. There is a form online at www.chipshamilton.com/interns, or those interested can submit a resume and cover letter via email at chips@hamilton-oh.gov.