Champions all as Middletown Schools’ special needs students are celebrated

Middletown High School’s campus track and sports field was transformed Wednesday – with the help of local businesses and community organization sponsors - into an emotional stage of inclusion and love for differently gifted K-12 students and Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser said event always draws big crowds for good reason.

“This is a tradition here and one of the best days of the year for Middletown Schools,” said Houser.

“And just to get all of our students from all our schools to one place is quite an accomplishment and a celebration we don’t get to do very often. And then to celebrate the individual needs of everybody …and it brings everyone together, students, parents, staff and the community.”

The students from all 10 Middletown schools were joined by their families and friends in the sports-themed celebration that saw them participating – with the help of their teachers and classroom assistants - in modified races and other athletic and non-sport activities to accommodate varying stages of skill levels.

Everything was geared toward inclusion and designed so all students, regardless of their varying physical or developmental skill levels, could join in the fun.

It’s all a decades-old tradition for the city’s public schools – halted only in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid pandemic precautions - and one the parents of special needs children said they appreciate.

“It’s really special and includes everyone,” said school parent David Schlemmer who was there with his third-grade boy from Central Elementary.

“This gives him something he can be involved in and it’s a big celebration,” said Schlemmer.

Fellow school parent Tricia Boggs, whose daughter Emma is a Middletown High School student, echoed the appreciation, saying “it’s for all the families in the community that have children with special needs and disabilities.”

“It’s a great day to focus on them and applaud them and showcase them. Having a child with special needs you realize they just want what everyone else wants and that’s acceptance, friendships and celebrations.”