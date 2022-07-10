journal-news logo
Chamber’s business expo in West Chester is largest networking event in region

The Regional Business Expo provides businesses the opportunity to connect with other local businesses and meet clients.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Regional Business Expo provides businesses the opportunity to connect with other local businesses and meet clients. CONTRIBUTED

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Union Centre Boulevard’s 25th anniversary to be highlighted.

The West Chester - Liberty Chamber Alliance is hosting its 2022 Regional Business Expo for local businesses to connect with other businesses and meet the clients they serve. The event, which has been put on for over 20 years, will take place at Lakota West High School on July 19.

The Regional Business Expo is the largest event between Cincinnati and Dayton for regional businesses to connect, organizers said.

“It’s an opportunity for the business communities here in West Chester and Liberty Township and along the Growth Corridor between Cincinnati and Dayton to meet new people and for businesses to gain new business opportunities,” said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance.

According to Hinson, the Chamber expects more than 100 vendors and anticipates more than 1,000 people to attend the event.

Combined ShapeCaption
The West Chester - Liberty Chamber Alliance anticipates more than 100 vendors to attend the event.

Credit: Ali Wolfe

The West Chester - Liberty Chamber Alliance anticipates more than 100 vendors to attend the event. // CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Ali Wolfe

Combined ShapeCaption
The West Chester - Liberty Chamber Alliance anticipates more than 100 vendors to attend the event. // CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Ali Wolfe

Credit: Ali Wolfe

This year, the Regional Business Expo will honor Union Centre Boulevard.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Union Centre Boulevard, and we thought it would be a great way to pay recognition to Union Centre,” Hinson said.

The Union Centre Boulevard provides access to many businesses and supports local commerce.

One of the businesses showcasing at the Expo is the Taxley Academy, located on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. Founded two years ago by Anisha Bailey, the Taxley Academy provides career training in tax law and consulting.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Regional Business Expo is the largest event between Cincinnati and Dayton for regional businesses to connect.

The Regional Business Expo is the largest event between Cincinnati and Dayton for regional businesses to connect. // CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Regional Business Expo is the largest event between Cincinnati and Dayton for regional businesses to connect. // CONTRIBUTED

It will be Bailey’s first time at the Regional Business Expo, but she is looking forward to connecting with the West Chester and Liberty communities.

“We are really focused on having the opportunity to have some alternative opportunities for careers, and because this is going to be one of the biggest expos in the area, we wanted to make sure that we were available to people who wanted to learn more about the Academy,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who grew up in Cincinnati, encourages people to come to the event because she feels small and local businesses are the heart of the community.

“If your community is supporting you, then you’re in a position where you can help the community grow as well as the community can help you grow, so it’s mutually beneficial for everyone,” Bailey said.

The Regional Business Expo takes place noon to 4 p.m. July 19. Business owners interested in showcasing can purchase a booth by calling (513) 777-3600. Booth sales end Friday. The event is free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to bring business cards.

