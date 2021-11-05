Century Mold in Monroe to add 70 full-time jobs with expansion

Century Mold in Monroe has announced additions to its plant that are expected to bring 70 full-time jobs.
The additions will cost $17 million, according to the company, which has been in Monroe for several years.
“The favorable business environment in the state, the availability of talented people and our 15-year history in this community were all key factors in our decision to further invest in Ohio. We are looking forward to growing our business and employment in Monroe, Ohio.” said Ron Ricotta, president and CEO of Century Mold.
There will be 50,000-square feet added. The 70 jobs this will create add $3.7 million in new annual payroll to Century Mold’s $2.8 million in existing payroll.
“Century Mold’s investment in its current and future workforce is a great example of a company benefiting from Monroe’s strong labor market. By having access to employees from the Dayton to Cincinnati metropolitan areas, Century Mold is able to grow their operations successfully,” said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager/economic development.
The general contractor for the expansion is Cincinnati Commercial Contracting, and it will oversee the design and building of a new 54,740-square foot warehouse as well as modification to the existing building.
The addition is supported by incentives from JobsOhio. It also has support from REDI Cincinnati and expected to be complete in May 2022.
“Century Mold’s growing presence in Monroe is an important part of the Cincinnati region’s ecosystem of more than 85 automotive manufacturers,” said Brandon Simmons, REDI Cincinnati vice president of project management.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m. Tues., Nov. 9.