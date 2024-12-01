Celebration of life set, scholarship established in memory of insurance agent, community leader

He died from those injuries at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. He was 75.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Four Bridges Country Club, 8300 Four Bridges Drive, Liberty Twp.

“Let us gather to share beloved memories, recall touching stories, and honor the joy, kindness, and inspiring spirit he brought to everyone he met,” the family wrote. “Together, we will reflect on the deep and lasting impact of his life and legacy.”

The family has established a scholarship in Miller’s memory at the Middletown Community Foundation.

The scholarship will “ensure his legacy of kindness, support, and encouragement continues to inspire future generations,” the family wrote. “Michael was so much more than his many accomplishments. He was a man of heart and humility, whose impact resonated in every handshake, every smile, and every word of encouragement. His legacy lives on through the family he cherished, the business he built, and the countless lives he touched.”

Miller owned Miller Insurance Inc. on Breiel Boulevard in Middletown, a business founded in 1939 by his father, Martin B. Miller. The business is owned by four of Miller’s sons, Shane, Nick, Marty and Scott.

He was struck and temporarily pinned under an SUV in the ride share arrival area near the baggage claim area at the airport, according to police.

The driver, who remained at the scene and was uninjured, has not been charged, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.