Catholic Schools Week turns 50 with goal of education, celebration, recruitment

Badin, which is the only Catholic high school in Butler County, saw some of its students participate Monday in a teleconference session with Archbishop Dennis Schnurr as part of Catholic Schools Week — now in its 50th year anniversary.

The annual week focuses on the strengths of parochial schools through a series of open houses, events and meetings with school families who are considering enrolling their children for next school year.

Prompted by a question from a student at Dayton’s Carroll High School, Schnurr emphasized a major difference between parochial and public schools.

“In Catholic schools we can talk about God. And in Catholic Schools we can talk about the order that God gave to the universe … and apply the teachings of Christ to the world in which we live.”

“I’m very proud of our Catholic schools, but I think we always have to find ways to do a better job,” said Schnurr. “Our young people today want to be challenged, and if you’ll challenge them, they will live up to the challenge. Our young people today want to know that they are living their life to make a difference.”

According to a statement from the Cincinnati Archdiocese, this year’s theme for the week is “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.”

“The 109 Catholic elementary and high schools in the archdiocese will mark the week with special programs, such as open houses, out-of-uniform days, service projects, Masses, talent shows, special decorations, student-faculty games and entertainment.”

Ohio’s recent expansion of its EdChoice family funding option for school families considering Catholic or other private schools was also part of this year’s event.

Archdiocese officials said they are working on behalf of Catholic Schools to inform prospective families about the legislative changes to the Ohio EdChoice Expansion Scholarship Program.

Officials said the recent changes, which started in July, mean that all Ohio students are now eligible to receive an EdChoice Expansion Scholarship. Scholarship amounts vary depending on income levels with a maximum amount of more than $6,000 for elementary students and more than $8,400 for high school students. To learn more, go to www.catholicbestchoice.org.