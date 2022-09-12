journal-news logo
Felony drug cases against 2 men in Middletown sent to grand jury

Drugs and guns were seized during a search warrant in Middletown. The drugs are valued at about $750.000, according to police. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Drugs and guns were seized during a search warrant in Middletown. The drugs are valued at about $750.000, according to police. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Third suspect had his case continued until Friday, according to court documents.

Two of the three men charged with felony trafficking and possession this month following a joint investigation with several Butler County agencies had their cases sent to a Butler County grand jury.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron sent the felony cases involving Mainer Feliz, 29, of Middletown, and Emanuel Ortega-Moran, 30, of Pennsylvania, to the grand jury during their preliminary hearings on Friday.

The case against the third suspect, Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, 28, of New Jersey, was continued until Friday, according to court documents.

Cash bond remained at $1 million for all three men.

Feliz and Ortega-Moran are in the Butler County Jai and Gomez-Cruz remains in the Middletown City Jail, according to records.

All three were charged Sept. 1 after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

In total, agents seized approximately 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills, valued at $750,000, multiple loaded firearms and digital scales, Jones said.

Sgt. Rob Whitlock of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) Unit said a search warrant was also executed on a vehicle that had been observed coming and going from the Middletown residence. The vehicle was stopped as it was leaving a Middletown area restaurant and the majority of the pills were found hidden in the vehicle, Whitlock said.

The investigation included the BURN Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the Middletown Division of Police Department.

Whitlock said due to the large amount of pills and guns, federal charges could be file against the suspects.

