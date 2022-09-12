BreakingNews
Monroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s shooting
journal-news logo
X

Case of man accused in armed robbery at Middletown business goes to grand jury

Trey Lavell Jackson BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

Combined ShapeCaption
Trey Lavell Jackson BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

News
By
11 minutes ago

A Butler County grand jury will now consider the case of a man accused of robbing Middletown business at gunpoint.

Trey Lavell Jackson, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapon during a traffic stop following the robbery on Sept 1.

The Roosevelt Smoke and Vape in the 3500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed at about 10:35 a.m. by a male suspect wearing a mask and showing a gun, officials said.

ExploreMonroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s shooting

Cash and a cell phone were taken by the suspect. Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery because he allegedly robbed the store clerk and a vendor who was also doing business in the store, according to police.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Middletown Division of Police are investigation an armed robbery Thursday morning at the Roosevelt Smoke and Vape. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Middletown Division of Police are investigation an armed robbery Thursday morning at the Roosevelt Smoke and Vape. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The Middletown Division of Police are investigation an armed robbery Thursday morning at the Roosevelt Smoke and Vape. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

On Friday, following a preliminary hearing, Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron found sufficient evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury for consideration. Jackson’s bond is set at $200,000.

The arrest came after an investigation indicated the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. While on patrol, an officer observed and stopped a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle leaving the armed robbery scene and conducted a traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun under the driver’s seat. As a result of the traffic stop, detectives and officers conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Bavarian Street and arrested Jackson.

ExploreCharges dropped against man accused in West Chester apartment shooting

In Other News
1
Opening arguments today in Pike County massacre trial
2
Local YMCAs celebrate Welcome Week, target unity in communities
3
Middletown’s experiment: No class day lets students, teachers explore...
4
Hamilton considers another incentive for Rossville Flats project
5
National VOA Museum of Broadcasting to present ‘Journalism: The Oxygen...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top