Case of man accused in armed robbery at Middletown business goes to grand jury

On Friday, following a preliminary hearing, Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron found sufficient evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury for consideration. Jackson’s bond is set at $200,000.

The arrest came after an investigation indicated the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. While on patrol, an officer observed and stopped a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle leaving the armed robbery scene and conducted a traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun under the driver’s seat. As a result of the traffic stop, detectives and officers conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Bavarian Street and arrested Jackson.