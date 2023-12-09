Motorcycle, SUV crash in Madison Twp.; Medical helicopter called to scene

Nick Graham
9 minutes ago
A motorcycle smashed into a ditch and a Dodge Durango hit a pole as a result of a collision Friday evening in Madison Twp.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:10 p.m. on state Route 122 — also called Middletown Eaton Road — at West Alexandria Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A CareFlight medical helicopter was called to the scene, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured nor the severity of injuries.

