Career and internship fairs to connect students and employers

According to Valarie Jacobsen of Miami University, the three-day event will connect more than 300 hiring organizations with students representing all majors. Each fair will be held from 1-5 p.m., with the first two taking place in Millett Hall and the last occurring online.

The all-majors Career and Internship Fair is set for Sept. 20. The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Fair will follow on Sept. 21. On Sept. 28, the last fair will be held virtually through Handshake, Miami’s job and internship database.