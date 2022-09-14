Career and internship fairs to connect students and employers

Miami University students will have the opportunity to explore job opportunities with national and regional employees at the 2022 Fall Career and Internship Fairs.
According to Valarie Jacobsen of Miami University, the three-day event will connect more than 300 hiring organizations with students representing all majors. Each fair will be held from 1-5 p.m., with the first two taking place in Millett Hall and the last occurring online.
The all-majors Career and Internship Fair is set for Sept. 20. The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Fair will follow on Sept. 21. On Sept. 28, the last fair will be held virtually through Handshake, Miami’s job and internship database.
The fairs will feature employers from business and other industries. Select governmental and public service agencies will also attend. Students will speak with employer representatives, gain insight into career opportunities, and distribute copies of their resumes. Employers use the event to identify candidates to invite for interviews.
Students who have never attended an in-person Career Fair are advised to attend a training session and visit the First Year Friendly Table at Millett Hall. The training sessions’ dates and times can be found at miamioh.edu.
Students who take part in the virtual fair can fill their schedule with group and one-on-one sessions based on their availability.
For more information, visit MiamiOH.edu/careers, e-mail careercenter@MiamiOH.edu, or call 513-529-3831.
