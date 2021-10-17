HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Oxford buildings, people and events in archive images

While scouring the Journal-News photo archives, we found photos of Oxford people, buildings, and events. Here is a small snippet of some that you may remember.
Click through the photos above to view the businesses.
Then click on the cards below for more popular Journal-News photo galleries.
PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair
PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target
PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton
PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities
PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton
In Other News
1
8 candidates vying for 3 seats debate issues for Lakota Schools
2
Hamilton to rename North End fields entrance for longtime sheriff’s...
3
Defendant hangs himself in Fairfield park during trial
4
Does freedom of speech apply to speaking at a public meeting? Mandel...
5
Changes suggested for Butler County jail facilities: Could 3 become 1?
About the Author