Candidate forum for November races set for tonight in Hamilton

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Meet the Candidates forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton center.

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, the Menard Family Center for Democracy at Miami University and TVHamilton are hosting the forum from 7 to 8 p.m. at the center, 221 High St.

This event is open to the public and is moderated by John Forren, Menard Center director and Miami University faculty member. Candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and share their position on various issues. Questions will be taken from the audience if time allows.

TVHamilton will be recording the event for later playback.

Candidates invited to participate include: 8th Congressional District candidates Rep. Warren Davidson and Vanessa Enoch; 4th Ohio Senate District candidates Tom Cooke and Sen. George Lang; 40th Ohio House District candidates Rep. Rodney Creech and Bobbie Arnold; 45th Ohio House District candidates Rep. Jennifer Gross and Landon Meador; 46th Ohio House District candidates Rep. Thomas Hall and Benjamin McCall; 47th Ohio House District candidates Vanessa Cummings and Diane Mullins; and Butler County Commission candidates (two races) Commissioner T.C. Rogers and challenger Tamara Small; Commissioner Donald Dixon and Chantel Raghu.

For more information visit online at www.facebook.com.

In Other News
1
Middletown addressing violence and city cleanup
2
Dave Belew, known to many as Mr. Hamilton, died at the age of 93
3
‘I love Middletown’ says former fire chief, city manager and now new...
4
Lakota school parents sound off on changing cell phone policies
5
$28M redevelopment of former Shuler & Benninghofen mill in Lindenwald...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.