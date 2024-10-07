Candidate forum for November races set for tonight in Hamilton

This event is open to the public and is moderated by John Forren, Menard Center director and Miami University faculty member. Candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and share their position on various issues. Questions will be taken from the audience if time allows.

TVHamilton will be recording the event for later playback.

Candidates invited to participate include: 8th Congressional District candidates Rep. Warren Davidson and Vanessa Enoch; 4th Ohio Senate District candidates Tom Cooke and Sen. George Lang; 40th Ohio House District candidates Rep. Rodney Creech and Bobbie Arnold; 45th Ohio House District candidates Rep. Jennifer Gross and Landon Meador; 46th Ohio House District candidates Rep. Thomas Hall and Benjamin McCall; 47th Ohio House District candidates Vanessa Cummings and Diane Mullins; and Butler County Commission candidates (two races) Commissioner T.C. Rogers and challenger Tamara Small; Commissioner Donald Dixon and Chantel Raghu.

