Can you ID Middletown CVS robbers?

Two men robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Middletown, and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify the robbers.
One of the suspects pointed a silver handgun during the robbery around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the CVS at 820 S. Breiel Blvd., according to a Middletown Division of Police Facebook post.
Police are looking for a black or dark gray SUV, the post stated.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information is urged to call 911 or Middletown police at 513-425-7700 option 0. You can also send a private message.
