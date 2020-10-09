Can you help? West Chester police seeking suspect in credit card theft

A wallet with three credit cards, $40 and a driver’s license was stolen from a car in a parking lot at 4892 Destination Court on Sept. 15, according to police reports. The wallet was recovered, but the cash and cards are gone.

Police say the cards were used in multiple locations in the Cincinnati area. The suspect was wearing elbow and knee braces and was driving a newer model dark colored car.