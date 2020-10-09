Can you help? West Chester police seeking suspect in credit card theft

The West Chester Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly stole credit cards from a car and has been using them in the Cincinnati area.
A wallet with three credit cards, $40 and a driver’s license was stolen from a car in a parking lot at 4892 Destination Court on Sept. 15, according to police reports. The wallet was recovered, but the cash and cards are gone.
Police say the cards were used in multiple locations in the Cincinnati area. The suspect was wearing elbow and knee braces and was driving a newer model dark colored car.
Police are asking anyone who may have information related to this crime or who may know the identity of the suspect involved to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.